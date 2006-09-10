Artisan Pharma raises $39 million

USA-based Artisan Pharma has announced a series A financing of $39.0 million led by NGN Capital in a syndicate with JAFCO, New Leaf Venture Partners, Bio*One Capital and NovaQuest (Quintiles). Artisan's mission is to in-license clinical-stage products for development and commercialization in critical care and hospital-based markets.

As part of the financing, Japan's Asahi Kasei Pharma has licensed a late-stage clinical development biologic, ART-123, to Artisan. The license includes development and commercialization rights to all pharmaceutical applications worldwide except for Japan, China, Taiwan and Korea, where AKP retains all rights. Financial terms have not been disclosed.