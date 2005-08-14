ARV price cuts agreed for Latin America

Manufacturers of HIV/AIDS drugs have said they will cut these products' prices 15%-55% for use in treatment programs operated by Latin American governments.

The accord, which followed two days' talks in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires between the Health Ministers of 11 Latin American nations and 24 manufacturers of drugs and diagnostic products, will enable the countries to reduce their spending on antiretroviral drugs at least 9% and provide universal coverage for people who need them, the Argentine Health Ministry said in a statement.

It added that, under the deal, Argentina will save 20% a year on its $20.0 million HIV/AIDS treatment budget. Brazil, whose ground-breaking and highly-successful treatment program costs the most of any such initiative in South America, will be able to reduce its annual bill 9% to $112.0 million.