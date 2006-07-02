AS and rapid RS study unveiled at EULAR 2006

The results of a Harris Interactive survey of rheumatologists, which was sponsored by US drug major Schering-Plough, have revealed that 85% of those questioned recognized rapidly progressing rheumatoid arthritis as a distinct form of the condition, placing identified patients in a separate treatment category. Despite this feeling, only one third of those who responded expressed confidence in their ability to recognize and treat patients with rapid RA. The survey also showed that a majority of the experts questioned believed that patients with ankylosing spondylitis and one or more non-joint manifestations, have a poorer prognosis and quality of life than those suffering axial or peripheral AS only, yet one in three respondents said they did not screen such patients for other inflammatory diseases. The findings were announced at the European League Against Rheumatism annual European Congress, held this month in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

During the survey, which involved 453 rheumatologists from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Canada, participants were asked about their approach to the diagnosis and treatment of rapid RA and AS, in order to better understand the clinical practices that are currently undertaken. Filip Van den Bosch, an advisor to the study development team and physician at the University Hospital of Ghent in Belgium, said that the results were significant because they have revealed that there is a need to educate health care professionals about the link between non-joint manifestations and AS.

S-P's ASPECT study highlights co-morbidities