As Casodex Nears US Approval, Writ Issued

Meantime, on the news that Zeneca has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its oral anti-androgen Casodex (bicalutamide) for advanced prostate cancer, Schering-Plough has reacted by issuing a writ seeking to ban the sale of the drug on grounds of patent infringement.

S-P claims Casodex will infringe a patent it holds on the use of antiandrogens in combination with LHRH agonists. Roussel-Uclaf, which jointly owns rights to the US patent, is named as an involuntary plaintiff. S-P markets a similar drug in the USA, Eulexin (flutamide), and Zeneca recently published data suggesting that Casodex had advantages over Eulexin (Marketletter June 5). Marketing approvals for Casodex have already been granted in the UK, France, Holland, Finland, Switzerland and Ireland.