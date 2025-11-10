As Casodex Nears US Approval, Writ Issued

Meantime, on the news that Zeneca has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its oral anti-androgen Casodex (bicalutamide) for advanced prostate cancer, Schering-Plough has reacted by issuing a writ seeking to ban the sale of the drug on grounds of patent infringement.
S-P claims Casodex will infringe a patent it holds on the use of antiandrogens in combination with LHRH agonists. Roussel-Uclaf, which jointly owns rights to the US patent, is named as an involuntary plaintiff. S-P markets a similar drug in the USA, Eulexin (flutamide), and Zeneca recently published data suggesting that Casodex had advantages over Eulexin (Marketletter June 5). Marketing approvals for Casodex have already been granted in the UK, France, Holland, Finland, Switzerland and Ireland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze