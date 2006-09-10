AS1411 shrinks relapsed patient's tumor

UK cancer specialist Antisoma says that a second late-stage renal cancer patient in a Phase I trial of AS1411 has experienced "major tumor shrinkage." This follows a similar case reported earlier from the same trial.

According to the London-headquartered firm, the latest responder had four separate tumors at different sites, with an aggregate total diameter before treatment of almost 20cm. Six months after starting on AS1411, overall tumor shrinkage was around 70%, clearly qualifying as a partial response. This outcome is particularly notable because the patient had relapsed after three prior therapies: interleukin-2, gemcitabine and interferon plus Avastin (bevacizumab).

Damian Laber, the trial's principal investigator, said "it is exciting to see a second case of profound tumor shrinkage in this relatively small study. We are particularly encouraged to see a response like this in a patient who has already failed several previous therapies."