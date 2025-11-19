Asahi Chemical launches Eril Inj

- Asahi Chemical has launched Eril Inj (fasudil HCl) in Japan for the treatment of patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage. The calcium antagonist prevents cerebral vasospasm, which contributes to ischemia in these patients, by inhibiting myosin light chain phosphorylation. Eril will target only a modest-sized patient population in Japan, and Asahi is not forecasting large sales for the product. This is the first launch of the product worldwide. Phase II trials are ongoing in patients with angina pectoris, while the drug is also being developed in intravenous form for acute treatment of subarchnoid hemorrhage.
