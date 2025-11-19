ASAHI DEVELOPS NEW CA ANTAGONIST

Asahi Chemica has reported the development of a new myosin light-chain kinase-inhibiting calcium antagonist, called AT-877, reports Pharma Japan.

The drug, according to the company, is a new type of calcium antagonist that inhibits the intracellular phosphorylation which induces vasoconstriction. The compound, which will eventually be marketed under the trade name Eril, is intended for the inhibition of cerebrovascular constricture following surgery for subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Asahi reports that in a study with 260 patients, the compound demonstrated significantly better results than conventional drugs. And, says the company, although side effects such as hemorrhaging, hepatic insufficiency and lowered blood pressure were observed, safety was similar to that seen with conventional therapy. Asahi is also carrying out Phase II studies in patients with cerebral infarction, and pilot studies into oral administration of the drug for the treatment of chronic cerebral infarction and angina pectoris.