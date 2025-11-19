ASAHI DEVELOPS NEW CA ANTAGONIST

Asahi Chemica has reported the development of a new myosin light-chain kinase-inhibiting calcium antagonist, called AT-877, reports Pharma Japan.
The drug, according to the company, is a new type of calcium antagonist that inhibits the intracellular phosphorylation which induces vasoconstriction. The compound, which will eventually be marketed under the trade name Eril, is intended for the inhibition of cerebrovascular constricture following surgery for subarachnoid hemorrhage.
Asahi reports that in a study with 260 patients, the compound demonstrated significantly better results than conventional drugs. And, says the company, although side effects such as hemorrhaging, hepatic insufficiency and lowered blood pressure were observed, safety was similar to that seen with conventional therapy. Asahi is also carrying out Phase II studies in patients with cerebral infarction, and pilot studies into oral administration of the drug for the treatment of chronic cerebral infarction and angina pectoris.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze