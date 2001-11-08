Asahi Glass and Santen start Phase II trial DE-085

Japanese firms Asahi Glass and Santen Pharmaceuticals have started aPhase II clinical trial in the USA of DE-085 (AFP-168), a prostaglandin KEI drug for glaucoma, a disease which afflicts one out of 30 Japanese people aged over 40. DE-085 will be Santen's first product to be developed simultaneously in several countries, and the company noted that it has started a Phase I study in the UK. In the joint study, Asahi has developed the drug material while Santen has turned it into a formulation.