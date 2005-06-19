Asahi Kasei Pharma to consolidate production

Japan's Asahi Kasei Pharma plans to consolidate its current two plants for drug manufacture. Specifically, the company is to close its Kamishima plant in Shizuoka prefecture, which is currently producing oral preparations, at the end of September 2008.
The operations conducted at the plant will be transferred to its Nagoya plant in Aichi prefecture. By consolidating its manufacturing operations, Asahi Kasei Pharma aims to strengthen its cost competitiveness in order to survive in the fiercely competitive pharmaceutical industry, it says.
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