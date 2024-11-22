Ascent's Primsol Approved In USA

Ascent Pharmaceuticals generic version of trimethoprim, in a new oral solution formulation, has been approved in the USA. The drug was approved on the seldom-used "paper New Drug Application" route, which means that a proportion of the application can be in the form of a literature review. The company did carry out placebo-controlled trials of the antibacterial, which will be marketed as Primsol. This is the first approval for Ascent, which is based in Massachusetts.