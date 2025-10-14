Ascenta Capital

A US-based venture capital firm founded in 2023, focused on investing in biotechnology companies transitioning from scientific discovery toward early clinical development.

The firm focuses on businesses developing novel therapeutic candidates in Phase I or Phase II trials and on platform companies with multiple drug programmes.

Ascenta manages a $325 million inaugural fund, raised from institutional and private investors. The firm has deployed more than $100 million across six portfolio companies that together span over 40 pipeline programmes in 14 clinical studies.

The company was founded by Dr Evan Rachlin and Dr Lorence Kim, who bring experience in biotech operations, finance, and strategy. Ascenta provides both capital and operational guidance, working closely with management teams to accelerate development and strengthen business execution.

Its portfolio includes ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Iambic Therapeutics, Odyssey Therapeutics, Cardurion Pharma, OrsoBio, and Alpha9 Oncology. The firm’s investment strategy combines selective, data-driven deployment with active collaboration, aiming to help emerging biotechs transition from early research to clinical validation.