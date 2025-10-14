Tuesday 14 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ascenta Capital

A US-based venture capital firm founded in 2023, focused on investing in biotechnology companies transitioning from scientific discovery toward early clinical development.

The firm focuses on businesses developing novel therapeutic candidates in Phase I or Phase II trials and on platform companies with multiple drug programmes.

Ascenta manages a $325 million inaugural fund, raised from institutional and private investors. The firm has deployed more than $100 million across six portfolio companies that together span over 40 pipeline programmes in 14 clinical studies.

The company was founded by Dr Evan Rachlin and Dr Lorence Kim, who bring experience in biotech operations, finance, and strategy. Ascenta provides both capital and operational guidance, working closely with management teams to accelerate development and strengthen business execution.

Its portfolio includes ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Iambic Therapeutics, Odyssey Therapeutics, Cardurion Pharma, OrsoBio, and Alpha9 Oncology. The firm’s investment strategy combines selective, data-driven deployment with active collaboration, aiming to help emerging biotechs transition from early research to clinical validation.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ascenta Capital News

Ascenta Capital closes $325 million debut biotech fund
10 October 2025
More Ascenta Capital news >


Today's issue

How Brexit and austerity shape the UK’s life sciences ambitions
Pharmaceutical
How Brexit and austerity shape the UK’s life sciences ambitions
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Final analysis of OLE study of Fintepla in LGS
14 October 2025
Generics
Natco disrupts orphan drug market with $179 risdiplam generic, undercutting Roche by 97%
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer boosts obesity and liver health unit with new hire
14 October 2025
Biotechnology
Gilead and Arcus see survival boost with gastric cancer combo
14 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Regulatory round-up: 13 October 2025
13 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
SystImmune hits $250 million milestone as Bristol Myers backs pivotal study
13 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze