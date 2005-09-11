ASCOT redefines treatment of cardiovascular risk in hypertension

Results of the massive ASCOT (Anglo-Scandinavian Cardiac Outcomes Trial), stopped early, five and a half years into the study by the trial's data safety monitoring board, are certain to change clinical practice and cause rewriting of guidelines for managing hypertension, said cardiologists at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, this month.
The trial shows the combination of a calcium channel blocker (amlodipine) and an angiotensin-converting inhibitor (perindopril), is superior to the standard regimen of a beta blocker (atenolol) and a diuretic (bendroflumethiazide) in lowering blood pressure, reducing all-cause mortality and cardiovascular events and preventing new-onset diabetes. Data were presented at the ESC by Peter Sever and Neil Poulter, of Imperial College, London, UK, and by Bjorn Dahlof of Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Goteborg, Sweden; they were also published simultaneously on-line by The Lancet.
