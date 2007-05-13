Sunday 2 November 2025

Asia Business Forum hosts R&D conference in Malaysia

13 May 2007

The Asia Business Forum is hosting a conference titled Planning, Managing & Measuring your Research & Development, at the JW Marriot Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 30-31.

The conference program and booking details are available by sending an e-mail to puvanes@abf-asia.com or can be downloaded from the Asia Business Forum's web site at: www.abf-asia.com/project/9442MC_ML.pdf.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
2 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer goes to court to stop Novo Nordisk bid for Metsera
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie 3rd-qtr results beat forecasts
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
New late-stage data on AstraZeneca’s gefurulimab
31 October 2025
Biosimilars
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gilead 3rd-qtr EPS beats expectations
31 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Intellia Therapeutics
A clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze