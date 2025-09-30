Asia To Add 10% To Corning's Worldwide Drug Sales

Corning Pharmaceutical Services, a subsidiary of Corning Inc, has said it expects the Asian region to contribute about 10% to worldwide turnover by the end of the century. The company, which claims to be the world leader in contract drug development and good clinical practice (see also Monitor sector in Marketletter April 15), offers a range of services from drug trial design to reimbursement and pricing strategy. It also provides drug packaging and Good Manufacturing Practice services.

Corning Besselaar's senior vice president John Mills, speaking in Malaysia, said that Asia, including Australia and Japan, now contribute about 5%, or $25-$30 million, to the group's total turnover. Dr Mills added that with higher disposable income for health care products, the market is expected to grow at around 15% a year. In value terms, it is projected that the market for pharmaceutical products in Asia will be worth at least $36 billion by the year 2000.

A division of CPS, Corning Bio, will soon be providing GMP manufacturing services from its $60 million bioprocessing facility in the USA, which is due to go into operation by the end of this year. The company has set up regional headquarters in Singapore, headed by Timothy Low, and is undertaking a feasibility study to build a bioprocessing facility there.