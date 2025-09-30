Tuesday 30 September 2025

Asia To Add 10% To Corning's Worldwide Drug Sales

21 April 1996

Corning Pharmaceutical Services, a subsidiary of Corning Inc, has said it expects the Asian region to contribute about 10% to worldwide turnover by the end of the century. The company, which claims to be the world leader in contract drug development and good clinical practice (see also Monitor sector in Marketletter April 15), offers a range of services from drug trial design to reimbursement and pricing strategy. It also provides drug packaging and Good Manufacturing Practice services.

Corning Besselaar's senior vice president John Mills, speaking in Malaysia, said that Asia, including Australia and Japan, now contribute about 5%, or $25-$30 million, to the group's total turnover. Dr Mills added that with higher disposable income for health care products, the market is expected to grow at around 15% a year. In value terms, it is projected that the market for pharmaceutical products in Asia will be worth at least $36 billion by the year 2000.

A division of CPS, Corning Bio, will soon be providing GMP manufacturing services from its $60 million bioprocessing facility in the USA, which is due to go into operation by the end of this year. The company has set up regional headquarters in Singapore, headed by Timothy Low, and is undertaking a feasibility study to build a bioprocessing facility there.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze