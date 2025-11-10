Asian Plans For Salk HIV Vaccine

Immune Response and Trinity Medical Group of Thailand have signed an agreement regarding the development of IR's HIV immunogen in Thailand and other Asian territories. The deal could mean that the vaccine is tested in up to 10,000 HIV-infected Thais. The trials would be funded by TMG, which will make investments in IR in return for marketing rights to the vaccine in Asia.

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has already given the go-ahead for a 300-patient study of the vaccine, designed by the late Jonas Salk. The trial program is designed to complement clinical trials in the USA, including a planned Phase III study in around 3,000 US HIV-infected individuals which is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.