Aspirin And Ulcers

Even low-dose prophylaxis with aspirin puts high-risk patients for vascular disease at increased risk of a bleeding ulcer, according to a report in the British Medical Journal (April 1). The findings are true for low doses commonly in use, such as 75mg, 150mg and 300mg daily. Enteric coated aspirin products pose a lower risk, and other similar refinements to dosage and delivery would be valuable, note the authors. Nevertheless, the overall benefits of treatment are likely to outweigh considerably the possible risks.
