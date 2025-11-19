Aspirin: new mechanism of action

- Researchers from the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, USA, believe they have identified a new class of anti-inflammatory molecules which are generated in the presence of aspirin. The compounds, which have been identified as lipoxin eicosanoids (prostaglandins are also members of the eicosanoid family), are generated in the presence of aspirin by an interaction between leukocytes and the endothel- ial cells of blood vessel walls. The researchers suggest that these compounds may lead to better treatments for inflammatory diseases.