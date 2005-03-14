Aspirin reduces risk of first stroke in women, but not men, new data suggests

Surprising new data, presented by investigators of the Women's Health Study at the American College of Cardiology meeting in Orlando, USA, show that aspirin may elicit different effects in men and women with regard to the prevention of myocardial infarction and stroke.

The cardiovascular arm of the study was a 10-year randomized trial, designed to assess the efficacy and safety of aspirin as a primary prevention of CV events in around 40,000 apparently healthy women, marking the longest and largest evaluation of the agent ever conducted.