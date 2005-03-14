Aspreva prices offering at $11.0/share

Aspreva Pharmaceuticals has announced the initial public offering of 7.2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $11.00 (C$13.68) each, for total gross proceeds of $79.2 million.

The shares will be listed on the USA's Nasdaq National Market under the trading symbol ASPV and on the Canadian Toronto Stock Exchange as ASV. The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,080,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The underwriting syndicate is led by Merrill Lynch, co-led by Banc of America Securities and co-managed by Pacific Growth Equities and BMO Nesbitt Burns.