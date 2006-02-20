Aspreva's revenue $76M in 2005

Canada's Aspreva Pharmaceuticals has reported fourth-quarter 2005 revenue of $45.0 million, compared with $6.7 million recorded in the same period in 2004, and earnings of $0.68 per fully-diluted share for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the full year ended December 31 was $76.5 million, derived solely from royalty payments from Swiss drug major Roche relating to the latter's licensing of CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil), initiated in July 2003.

Development of CellCept has continued during the year, with the initiation of a Phase III trial of the drug in lupus nephritis and the company's agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the protocol for an assessment of the agent as a potential treatment for pemphigus vulgaris. In addition, the product is in Phase III trials for myasthenia gravis.

The firm says it intends, in 2006, to build on its successful relationship with Roche and expand its portfolio of speciality autoimmune drugs.