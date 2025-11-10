Asta Medica And Nippon Kayaku JV

Germany's Asta Medica (a division of Degussa) and Japan's Nippon Kayaku have reached agreement to set up a second joint venture, to be known as Kayaku Asta Medica, in Tokyo. In 1991, the two companies set up Asta Medica Kayaku in Germany.
The new company will develop two anticancer compounds, cetrorelix and D21266, and will apply for drug registration in Japan, where it will be responsible for import and sales promotion of the drugs. Shionogi will join in the development and marketing of cetrorelix, which is an injectable LHRH antagonist, synthesized by Nobel Prize winner Prof Schally of Tulane University in the USA. The German company has worldwide rights to this product. D21266 was synthesized at Asta Medica.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze