Asta Medica And Nippon Kayaku JV

Germany's Asta Medica (a division of Degussa) and Japan's Nippon Kayaku have reached agreement to set up a second joint venture, to be known as Kayaku Asta Medica, in Tokyo. In 1991, the two companies set up Asta Medica Kayaku in Germany.

The new company will develop two anticancer compounds, cetrorelix and D21266, and will apply for drug registration in Japan, where it will be responsible for import and sales promotion of the drugs. Shionogi will join in the development and marketing of cetrorelix, which is an injectable LHRH antagonist, synthesized by Nobel Prize winner Prof Schally of Tulane University in the USA. The German company has worldwide rights to this product. D21266 was synthesized at Asta Medica.