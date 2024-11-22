Asta Medica: NK 611 at ECCO 8

- A Phase I trial of Asta Medica's new podophyllotoxin derivative NK 611 has resulted in an appropriate dosing regimen, 10mg/m2/day, being selected for study in Phase II trials. The Phase I data showed that in 18 patients who received treatment with 5-15mg/m2/day orally for 21 days, good bioavailability and an acceptable toxicological profile were attained, although no objective responses were obtained and there was considerable variability in plasma half lives.
