Asta's Cetrorelix Enters Phase III Trials; NCE Update

Asta Medica has completed two dose-ranging clinical trials of its luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone antagonist Cetrorelix and is now starting its Phase III trials program in 800 women at multiple centers in Europe.
Two administration schedules have been selected for study in pivotal trials in women undergoing assisted reproduction techniques, one using multiple injections and one using a single injection, which have overcome the surge in LH which can compromise the controlled ovarian superovulation (COS) technique. This is the first time that an LHRH antagonist has been tested in Phase II trials for COS.
Cetrorelix is also being assessed in other indications, and clinical Phase II trials are ongoing in patients with prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia and uterine myoma. It is in Phase I trials in Japan with partner Shionogi.
