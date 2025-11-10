Asta's Flupirtine Shows Added Promise

Asta Medica's non-opiate, centrally-acting analgesic Katalodon (flupirtine) may be a promising drug for the treatment of NMDA receptor-mediated disorders in general, and AIDS-related encephalopathy in particular, according to data presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Neuroscience.

The researchers found that the drug displays a potent cytoprotectant effect on rat neurons challenged with the excitatory amino acid NMDA or with the HIV-1 coat protein gp120, preventing the cells from undergoing apoptosis. Although many researchers are seeking to develop NMDA receptor antagonists (which may be of use in CNS trauma, dementia, Huntington's etc), most are either clinically unavailable or unsafe.

The precise mode of action of flupirtine has not been elucidated, but its minimal toxicity and the fact that it has been on the market for several years clearly makes it a prime candidate for further research in the area of neurodegenerative disorders.