Astellas ends FK481 R&D deal with Servier

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma says that it has ended an agreement with France's Laboratoires Servier regarding the anti-osteoporosis agent FK481 (strontium ranelate), which it in-licenses from the latter. Phase II assessment in Japan has produced similar efficacy data to European studies. Despite this, and partially as a result of reassessment of its product pipeline, Astellas has decided to withdraw from further development of the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze