Astellas' fiscal 06/07 first-half net sales rise 5%

Japanese drug major Astellas says that its net sales for the six-month period ending September 30, 2006, reached 447.92 billion yen ($3.8 billion), a 5% rise on the like, year-ago period. However, the firm's operating income fell 38.1% to 72.47 billion yen as ordinary income dropped 36.9% to 77.01 billion yen.
During the period, Astellas Pharma recorded net income of 60.67 billion yen, down 9.9%, and its earnings per share fell 7.9% to 109.42 yen, as the firm recorded a 74.7% hike in R&D costs to 97.94 billion yen.
Astellas' domestic sales rose 900.0 million yen to 251.1 billion yen, thanks to a good showing from its main drugs. The long-acting angiotensin-II receptor antagonist Micardis (telmisartan), the hypercholesterolemia drug Lipitor (atorvastatin), the immunosupressant Prograf (tacrolimus) and the sleep-inducer Myslee (zolpidem tartrate) all showed continued growth despite the negative impact of Japan's National Health Insurance drug price cut backs. Vesicare (solifenacin), a treatment for overactive bladder, also contributed to the sales growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze