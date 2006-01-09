Astellas Pharma's Vaprisol gains FDA approval

The US subsidiary of Japan's Astellas Pharma says that its drug Vaprisol (conivaptan hydrochloride injection) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of euvolemic hyponatremia in hospitalized patients. The company adds that the FDA has also issued an approvable letter for the product as a treatment for hypervolemic hyponatremia, and says that it intends to work closely with the agency to obtain full approval.