Astellas sets up subsidiary in Spain

Astellas, spawned from the merger of Japanese drugmakers Fujisawa and Yamanouchi, has set up a subsidiary in Spain, following the establishment of a German company. Jose Maria Martin Duenas has taken over as director general of the unit.

Astellas Espana will go into full operation in August and says it will be able to count on a market share of some 1.2%, with sales of about 120.0 million euros ($145.8 million) a year. The company will figure in the list of the 20 leading pharmaceutical groups in the country. From July, Astellas will be based at Pozuelo de Alarcon in the Madrid area. Mr Martin Duenas has said the company's aim in Spain will be to expand through the introduction of new drugs, including the prostate cancer treatment Eligard (leuprolide acetate) which is to be launched in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2005 along with Omnic Ocas (tamsulosin), an agent indicated for benign hyperplasia of the prostate.