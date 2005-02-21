Astex achieves first Boeh Ing milestone

Cambridge, UK-based drug discovery firm Astex Technology has reached its first development milestone in its collaboration with German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim; financial details were not disclosed.

The three-year alliance was announced last year (Marketletter March 15, 2004) and has seen the two companies collaborating across a whole range of indications. Under the terms of the agreement BI made an upfront payment to Astex for access to Pyramid, its integrated lead discovery engine, and provides funding for research programs and milestone payments as candidates move through development, and also pays royalties on sales of approved products.