Astex grants Cytochrome P450 license to GSK

Cambridge, UK-based Astex Therapeutics has granted a non-exclusive, worldwide license to its cytochrome P450 intellectual property to global drug major GlaxoSmithKline. Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will pay an up-front fee in return for a license under Astex' portfolio of granted and pending cytochrome P450 patents. The specific financial terms and other details of the license were not disclosed.

"This agreement is another example of Astex' commitment to making its human cytochrome P450 technology available to other companies who could benefit or are already benefiting from its application in the discovery and development of novel drugs with reduced metabolic liabilities. We expect that the application of Astex' groundbreaking research, which was published in Nature and Science, will benefit many companies' drug discovery and development programs," said Leon Bushara, chief executive.