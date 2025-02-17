Asthma Drug Deal For SkyePharma And Sepracor

Skye Pharma of the UK and USA-based Sepracor have entered into a seriesof collaborative agreements to develop a range of metered aerosol formulations based on SkyePharma's proprietary inhalation technology and containing Sepracor's chiral forms of widely-prescribed drugs used in the treatment of asthma. The compound to be developed for the $10 billion asthma therapy market is not named, but analysts have speculated that it may be salbutamol.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. It is revealed, however, that SkyePharma will be responsible for formulation development and scale-up to pre-production quantities, and will supply clinical trial materials. Sepracor has retained commercial manufacturing rights, and has received an exclusive license from SkyePharma to distribute and sell the resulting products worldwide. Sepracor will fund SkyePharma's development costs and the latter will receive certain milestone payments on specified development objectives and future royalties on Sepracor's sales of the products.
