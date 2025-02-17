Monday 17 February 2025

Asthma Drug Deal For SkyePharma And Sepracor

11 October 1998

Skye Pharma of the UK and USA-based Sepracor have entered into a seriesof collaborative agreements to develop a range of metered aerosol formulations based on SkyePharma's proprietary inhalation technology and containing Sepracor's chiral forms of widely-prescribed drugs used in the treatment of asthma. The compound to be developed for the $10 billion asthma therapy market is not named, but analysts have speculated that it may be salbutamol.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. It is revealed, however, that SkyePharma will be responsible for formulation development and scale-up to pre-production quantities, and will supply clinical trial materials. Sepracor has retained commercial manufacturing rights, and has received an exclusive license from SkyePharma to distribute and sell the resulting products worldwide. Sepracor will fund SkyePharma's development costs and the latter will receive certain milestone payments on specified development objectives and future royalties on Sepracor's sales of the products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 14
16 February 2025
Biotechnology
Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 30 — Japanese pharma in the UK
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
SinoCellTech gains China approval for finotonlimab
14 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A global lifecycle management and pharmaceutical manufacturing company that produces branded prescription medicines.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze