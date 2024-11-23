ASTHMA GUIDELINES CHALLENGED

- Contrary to current pediatric asthma treatment guidelines, high-dose drug treatment with inhaled corticosteroids should ideally start after the initial diagnosis and be stepped down once symptoms improve, according to Soren Pederson, associate professor of pediatrics, Kolding Hospital, Denmark. Prof Pederson's recommendations are based on a Danish trial of 200 children over seven years. National treatment guidelines in the country have already been revised on the basis of the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze