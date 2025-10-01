Asthma Market growth To 2005

Sales of respiratory disorder drugs in the world's top six markets (France, germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA) will grow from $9.5 billion in 1995 to $14.1 billion in 2005, says a new Pharmacast study from the IMS Pharma Strategy group. The three European markets will grow 4.7% a year on average to take 29% of the market by 2005, while Japan's growth will average 4% to reach 29%. The USA, with annual average growth of 2.4%, will reach 42% by 2005.
Up to 2% of health spending in these markets may be for asthma, which is likely to become a major target for disease management programs. Systemic nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs now hold 23% of asthma sales, followed by inhaled steroids and short-acting beta antagonists with 22% each, but by 2005 the leukotriene receptor antagonists will lead, with 20% of asthma sales and 14% of the total respiratory market; the first LTRA will be launched this year, probably in the UK, says IMS. [In fact, Ono's LTRA Onon Cap (pranlukast) has been on the market in Japan since June 1995: Ed.]. Moreover, the first phosphodiesterase inhibitors should arrive by 2001, taking 7% of asthma sales by 2005 and rising thereafter.
New players will include Abbott, Merck & Co and SmithKline Beecham; new alliances could contribute about $3 billion of growth to 2005. Generics will be significant, with patent expiries for Janssen's Hismanal (astemizole) in 1999 and Glaxo's Serevent (salmeterol) in 2004.
