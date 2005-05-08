Asthma market to hit $13.1B in 2013, says DR report

A new report by the drug industry market research group Decision Resources forecasts that turnover of asthma therapies in the USA, Japan and western Europe will rocket from $8.4 billion in 2003 to $13.1 billion in 2013.

The new Pharmacor study, simply called Asthma, states that recognition of the condition as a chronic inflammatory disorder has induced a marked change in the marketplace, as treatment has shifted from rescue bronchodilation to ongoing, anti-inflammatory maintenance therapy, and this new perception of asthma is continuing to take hold in the world's major pharmaceutical markets.

"Current treatment paradigms emphasize the importance of ongoing prophylactic therapy over older approaches based on rescue bronchodilators," says Cynthia Mundy, an analyst at Decision Resources. She went on to note: "our research reveals that physicians throughout the major markets are accepting the recommendations of evidence-based treatment guidelines that encourage the use of inhaled corticosteroids, corticosteroid/beta2 agonists and leukotriene antagonists as daily prophylactic therapy for asthma. As a result, sales of these drug classes have increased dramatically, and this growth is expected to continue throughout our study's ten-year forecast period."