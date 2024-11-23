ASTHMA TREATMENT VARIATIONS

A report from the Pharma Strategy Group in the UK has reported that there is considerable difference in asthma treatment in the five major European markets (Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain) and the USA. Only 17% of adults in the UK are managed with monotherapy (usually inhaled beta agonists) compared with 44% in Germany. Inhaled beta agonists are prescribed for a majority of patients except in Germany. The use of inhaled steroids is lowest in children in Germany and the USA.