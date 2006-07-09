Astion Pharma increases capital

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Astion Pharma, a company focused on developing therapeutic products for the treatment of skin diseases, has increased its capital base by 50.0 million Danish kroner ($8.4 million) to strengthen its development activities. The fresh capital was provided by existing shareholders, noted the firm, which added that it has three development projects in Phase II clinical studies.
