ASTRA AND TAKEDA SETTLEMENT

- Astra and Takeda have agreed an out-of-court settlement of all legal actions relating to infringements, validity and oppositions to patents and patent applications covering omeprazole and lansoprazole. As a result of the agreement, some consideration will be generated to Astra for the continued sale of lansoprazole. The two companies will also cooperate in the development of certain drugs originating from Takeda.
