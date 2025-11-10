Astra Building Prioritized Therapeutic Areas

In addition to the four prioritized therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, respiratory and pain, Claes Wilhelmsson, executive vice president, R&D, at Astra of Sweden said at the firm's London Open House meeting last week that one of the firm's strategic objectives is to add two new prioritized therapeutic areas with commercial success within the next 15 years.
Dr Wilhelmsson said that one of these areas would be the central nervous system, but declined to identify what the other would be. He identified new areas of development at Astra as: stroke; multiple sclerosis, atherosclerosis, obesity, insulin resistance syndrome, malaria and cancer. He said: "Astra has never been in such a strong position in R&D," and added that the firm has 15 products with Investigational New Drug status.
The acquisition by Astra of Fisons' R&D has been integrated and Dr Wilhelmsson explained that the deal further strengthens Astra's R&D pipeline of new products, and broadens the R&D base, for example in CNS, with the compound remacemide, an antiepileptic. It also provides Astra with access to leading non-CFC aerosol technology, which is an important key benefit for the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze