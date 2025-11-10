Astra Building Prioritized Therapeutic Areas

In addition to the four prioritized therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, respiratory and pain, Claes Wilhelmsson, executive vice president, R&D, at Astra of Sweden said at the firm's London Open House meeting last week that one of the firm's strategic objectives is to add two new prioritized therapeutic areas with commercial success within the next 15 years.

Dr Wilhelmsson said that one of these areas would be the central nervous system, but declined to identify what the other would be. He identified new areas of development at Astra as: stroke; multiple sclerosis, atherosclerosis, obesity, insulin resistance syndrome, malaria and cancer. He said: "Astra has never been in such a strong position in R&D," and added that the firm has 15 products with Investigational New Drug status.

The acquisition by Astra of Fisons' R&D has been integrated and Dr Wilhelmsson explained that the deal further strengthens Astra's R&D pipeline of new products, and broadens the R&D base, for example in CNS, with the compound remacemide, an antiepileptic. It also provides Astra with access to leading non-CFC aerosol technology, which is an important key benefit for the company.