ASTRA DEFENDS LOSEC POSITION IN GERMANY

In Germany, reports of unexplained side effects in patients receiving an intravenous form of Astras's antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) have sparked off a formal review of the product by the federal regulatory authority, the BGA.

Omeprazole, Astra's block-busting drug for treating peptic ulcer disease, is one of the top ten best-selling drugs in the world and achieved sales in 1993 of 12.7 billion Swedish kroner ($1.58 billion). Case reports in a German medical journal, Arznei-telegramm, suggest that a handful of critically-ill people receiving omeprazole had suffered impaired sight and hearing. The patients were suffering from various conditions, and were also receiving a number of different medications.

According to Astra, a thorough study evaluation of these case reports was carried out in 1993, and both internal and external researchers were unable to show any causal relationship between omeprazole and the adverse reactions. "It is recognized that events such as these are associated with the underlying disease present in a number of these patients, eg hemorrhage, shock and diabetes," said a statement released by the company, which adds that the reactions could be the result of drug interactions.