Astra, Et Al Fighting A Patent War In Portugal

The juridical battle between Astra and other companies represented in the Portuguese market is escalating, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent. The Swedish multinational, which has already brought an action for patent infringement against two Portuguese companies, has now filed a criminal suit against seven enterprises located in Portugal for unfair competition, infringement of copyright, false statements and forgery of documents.
This is a new stage in a process which will eventually set a precedent in the analysis of patent infringement in Portugal. The cause of the dispute relates to Astra's antiulcerant, the proton pump inhibitor omeprazole which, under current legislation, is covered only by a manufacturing process patent, pending such time as full product patent protection becomes available in Portugal.
Under Portuguese process patent legislation, any company making the same drug but using a different process is permitted to commercialize its preparation. The situation arises from a derogation of product patents achieved by the Portuguese government at the time of the country joining the European Union.
