Astra Executive Bonus "Sets Bad Example"

The handling of its executive bonus program in 1996 by the Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra "left much to be desired in the ethics department," according to Gustaf Douglas, the main owner of the Latour investment and security company, Securitas.

Mr Douglas is the author of a book on business ethics, to be published shortly. He says he does not question the right of Astra chief executive Hakan Mogren to a large salary and bonus, on the contrary, "a millionaire as boss may be less inclined to take risky actions at the expense of his company."

However, he opined that Astra's handling of Mr Mogren's compensation was "unsuitable and bordering on bad ethics." Mr Douglas, speaking at a seminar arranged by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, added that "it was clumsy and sloppy not to establish the requirements for the bonus until part of the firm's results were already known."