Astra Gains Three More Losec Patents

- Astra has been granted three additional patents to coverPrilosec/Losec (omeprazole) by the US Food and Drug Administration. One patent covers the active metabolite of omeprazole, which will expire in the USA in 2005. The FDA has also listed two other patents covering omeprazole's indication for the eradication of Helicobacter pylori. These patents will expire in the USA in 2010 and 2014.