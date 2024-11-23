Astra In Canada

The Swedish firm Astra has indicated that in around a decade from nowas many as 800-1,000 people could be working at the new Astra AB R&D site in St Laurent, Canada, which is its first major research center outside Europe. It currently has 75 staff and is designed to house 125 people.
