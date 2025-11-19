ASTRA INCREASES SHARE IN FUJISAWA JV

Astra has concluded a definitive agreement with Fujisawa pharmaceuticals, under which it will increase its stake in Fujisawa-Astra from 51% to 90% and take full management control of the company. Also, Astra has acquired all product rights in the area of local anesthetics from Fujisawa.
The Japanese company is expected to continue to support Fujisawa-Astra by rendering manufacturing, distribution and other services. The total amount paid by Astra to Fujisawa for shares and product rights is equivalent to about 1.8 billion Swedish kroner ($227 million). The Fujisawa-Astra venture's sales in 1993 amounted to about 1.9 billion kroner.
Meantime, Fujisawa has reported a capital infusion into its US subsidiary Fujisawa USA of about $90 million for implementation of a capital stock increase. The fund is intended to be used for partial repayment of outstanding loans and working capital.
