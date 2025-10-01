Astra Launches Entocort CR In UK

Astra has launched its controlled release formulation of budesonide, Entocort CR, onto the UK market for the acute treatment of mild-to-moderate Crohn's disease. The new oral formulation is designed to delay the release of the steroid until the capsule reaches the ileocaecal region, the site of inflammation in Crohn's disease.
Entocort CR offers an alternative to systemic administration of steroids or 5-aminosalicylates, which are associated with significant side effects. The product was launched in its first market, Sweden, in June 1995 and has also been cleared for marketing in Finland and Norway. Applications are filed in all major markets worldwide. In the UK, treatment with Entocort CR costs L2.70 per day (three 3mg capsules).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze