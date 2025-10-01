Astra Launches Entocort CR In UK

Astra has launched its controlled release formulation of budesonide, Entocort CR, onto the UK market for the acute treatment of mild-to-moderate Crohn's disease. The new oral formulation is designed to delay the release of the steroid until the capsule reaches the ileocaecal region, the site of inflammation in Crohn's disease.

Entocort CR offers an alternative to systemic administration of steroids or 5-aminosalicylates, which are associated with significant side effects. The product was launched in its first market, Sweden, in June 1995 and has also been cleared for marketing in Finland and Norway. Applications are filed in all major markets worldwide. In the UK, treatment with Entocort CR costs L2.70 per day (three 3mg capsules).