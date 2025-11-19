ASTRA/MERCK TAKE NEW H PYLORI ROUTE

Astra/Merck, the unit created in 1991 to sell Astra's drugs in the USA, is to collaborate with Applied Microbiology in the development of drugs to eradicate Helicobacter pylori.

The Astra/Merck unit has a license to use the peptide technology developed by Applied Microbiology to develop drugs effective against H pylori. Applied Microbiology will receive royalties on any drug developed under the partnership.

The development program comes in the wake of the US National Institutes of Health guidelines recommending the eradication of H pylori in patients with peptic ulcer disease. The current triple and dual eradication therapies can be effective but have unpleasant side effects for the patient.