Astra Returns to Brazil

- Swedish firm Astra has returned to the Brazilian market after an absence of 15 years, with plans to invest $40 million through to 1997. It will set up a new $10 million plant at Tambore, San Paolo, and will invest in labor training and marketing. The company said that the impetus to return came from the new law protecting drug patents and the 28% growth in the domestic market to $8.3 billion in 1995.