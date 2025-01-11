Astra's Entocort: Update

- Astra's Entocort CR (budesonide controlled-release) for the treatmentof Crohn's disease, is 200 times more potent than prednisolone, but has low systemic bioavailability and offers reduced levels of side effects, commented Jeremy Sanderson, consultant gastroenterologist at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals in the UK, speaking at a meeting held in London. It was suggested at the same meeting by Andrew Wakefield, senior lecturer in medical histopathology at the Royal Free Hospital, that the incremental rise in the incidence of Crohn's disease since the 1920s can be linked to the increase in the number of people being vaccinated against measles.
