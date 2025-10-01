Astra's Losec-Fueled Growth Continues In 1995

In keeping with Astra's expectations for 1995 aired a year ago, sales moved ahead faster than they did in 1994. In 1994, turnover grew 14% and in 1995 it advanced 28% to 35.8 billion Swedish kroner ($5.2 billion). On a comparable basis, with half the sales of Astra's products through Merck included in 1994, the increase was 16%, and at constant exchange rates the comparable increase was 19%. Price changes reduced growth 1%.

Sales By Product Group (in million kroner 1995 % Change -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gastrointestinal 15,463 +53.0 (+21% on a comparable basis) Respiratory 7,100 +16.0 Cardiovascular 6,310 +23.0 (+18% on a comparable basis) Pain control 3,483 +4.0 Anti-infective 1,197 -3.0 Medical devices 603 +19.0 Other 1,644 +5.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------

Astra's sales in the USA were 7 billion kroner, of which Astra's share in Astra Merck accounted for 4.6 billion kroner. Astra's wholly-owned subsidiary Astra USA represented 2.3 billion kroner of turnover. On a comparable basis, sales in the USA rose 36% in local currency.