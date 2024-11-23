Astra's Pulmicort Turbuhaler Cleared In USA

Astra's Pulmicort Turbuhaler (budesonide) has been approved in theUSA, and becomes the first corticosteroid dry powder inhaler for asthma to be approved there, although Glaxo Wellcome is hard on its heels with its Flovent (fluticasone) Diskhaler. Pulmicort Turbuhaler is expected to be launched by Astra USA Inc in the fall. Some analysts have predicted that the US launch could double the product's 1996 sales of $615 million.