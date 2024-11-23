Astra's Pulmicort Turbuhaler Cleared In USA

Astra's Pulmicort Turbuhaler (budesonide) has been approved in theUSA, and becomes the first corticosteroid dry powder inhaler for asthma to be approved there, although Glaxo Wellcome is hard on its heels with its Flovent (fluticasone) Diskhaler. Pulmicort Turbuhaler is expected to be launched by Astra USA Inc in the fall. Some analysts have predicted that the US launch could double the product's 1996 sales of $615 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze